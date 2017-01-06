Pubs to hold quiz events to help the hospice

St Michael’s Hospice is calling out to all pubs and clubs throughout Hastings and Rother to join them for their annual Pub Quiz on Thursday February 16.

The quiz will put to test the contestants knowledge on news, events, sport, TV, music and movies from 1987 as a way of marking the hospice’s 30th anniversary.

The Hospice will supply promotional materials, questions and answers whilst landlords supply the venue and Quizmaster.

Teams should be no more than six and all team members are asked to pay a minimum donation of £2.50 each. Venues are also encouraged to hold raffles and auctions to help raise more money. Since it was established in 2009, the Pub Quiz has raised an impressive £30,000, which goes towards the general running of the Hospice For details call Sarah Miller on 01424 456381 or email fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com.

