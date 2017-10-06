Queens of The Stone Age frontman reads CBeebies bedtime story - tonight

Josh Homme has recorded a bedtime story for CBeebies, which will air tonight (Friday, October 6) at 6.50pm.

The Queens of The Stone Age frontman follows in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Elbow’s Guy Garvey in providing a soothing way for the nation’s little ones to be lulled to sleep. Well, possibly.

For the uninitiated under-fives, Homme is a constant member in a changing lineup of the US rock act, which has seen Nirvana / Foo Fighters mainman Dave Grohl appear on drums, while members of grunge royalty Soundgarden and Pearl Jam have also guested over the years.

Homme recorded the Cbeebies piece just before his surprise performance at Reading & Leeds festival this summer.

Earlier this year, Captain America actor Chris Evans appeared on bedtime stories, the latest in a line of unexpected guest readers on BBC children’s TV, which goes back to talents as diverse as Rik Mayall and Prince Charles taking to the Jackanory reader’s chair.