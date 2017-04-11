Race night for arts festival

The team that puts together Battle’s popular new street arts festival, Streets of Battle, are hosting a race night to raise funds for the event.

The Race Night, which will be held at The Bull Inn, Battle High Street on Friday April 21, at 7.30pm is organised by Battle’s Simon Merrick, who is on the festival committee.

Simon says Race Night is an opportunity to have a little flutter. “You own and name your own horse and could win the race sponsor’s prize or even £100 cash,” he said. “We’ve got great prizes from local businesses, including meals out, vouchers and more.”

There are 64 horses available and nine races, all with tote betting (£1 bets to win only). Horse ‘owners’ will have a one in eight chance of winning the prize that each race sponsor donates. The eight horses in race nine (The Streets of Battle Classic) will be auctioned on the night.

Owner of the Bull Inn, Kerri Deeprose says the event is great night out. “If it’s anything like the previous Race Nights, it’s going to be lots of fun!”

Those wishing to sponsor a race can pop into The Bull, where sponsors details will go onto a wall chart. All profits from the Race Night will go towards bringing exciting new acts to the ‘Streets of Battle’ series of events in 2017.

Part-funded by the Arts Council, with support from local businesses, Streets of Battle is organised by a team of volunteers, supported by local events organisation, 18Hours, and runs on the last Saturday of March, April, and May. It brings top quality, live street arts to the High Street and Abbey Green.