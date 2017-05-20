Rail engineering work between Hastings and London

Passengers travelling between Hastings and Charing Cross stations this weekend will be affected by engineering work.

Network Rail is carrying out works between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge, closing all lines.

Today (Saturday) buses replace trains between Sevenoaks and Tonbridge. A rail replacement service will operate between Orpington and Tonbridge tomorrow (Sunday).

Services between London Charing Cross and Hastings will start and terminate at London Bridge and will be diverted via Redhill.

Passengers are being advised to check before they travel.

Non-folding bicycles are not allowed on any rail replacement bus service.