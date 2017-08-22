Record attendence at Crowhurst Fayre

The annual Crowhurst Village Fayre has been hailed as a tremendous day attracting what’s believed to have been a record attendance.

The event, held on Crowhurst Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 12, was a collaboration of the Crowhurst Village Fayre and the associated Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society Summer Show.

The sun shone down as the fayre was declared open by village personality Katie Spall.

Visitors were entertained in the arena by The Section 5 Drummers, who gave several lively performances. The energetic Cinque Port Lindy Hoppers dance troupe then took to the stage to demonstrate various 1930s/1940s Lindy Hops, and Swing Dances, including the Balboa and Shim Sham.

An entertaining display was given by Hastings-based Jon Bartholomew and his friend on the bagpipes.

Around fifteen children took part in a musicals themed decorated parasol parade in the arena. Entrants were judged by Katie Spall, Dick Chalwin and Bill Jones (Fayre committee chairman).

Stalls offered a variety of things to purchase, and there was the opportunity to have a go at the coconut shy, visit two gypsy caravans and birds of prey from 1066 Falconry. Activities for children included a Hobby Horse Gymkhana.

The raffle attracted a great many punters, and winner of the star prize, Lunch for Two at The Ritz Hotel, London, was Kirsty Smith.

The bar and Pimms’ tents and Steve Gower’s barbeque proved popular locations.

Former parish council chairman, Chas Pearce with his microphone, compered the afternoon with great panache.

The previous evening a sell-out crowd enjoyed dancing in the marquee to music by the 1066 Rockitmen.

Mary Boorman, chair of Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society (CDHS) says a great many visitors streamed through the marquee to admire exhibits in the Summer Show. “The atmosphere was sheer magic,” she said. “The marque was so pretty and full of stunning flowers, especially the Dahlias. There were amazing Gladioli, Roses, Sweet Peas, and Hydrangeas which just took visitors’ breath away!“

Mary added: “As always the children did us proud, with many inspiring exhibits in their entries of miniature gardens, face masks, and vases of flowers from their gardens, with wonderful illustrated text, all linked to this year’s theme of ‘Musicals’. The winner of the children’s sunflower Brian Crouch cup was Grace Furlong - well done, Grace!”

Honey Bee representative, Tim Knaggs, and Tom Masters, mounted an Observation Hive at the show with support from fellow local beekeepers. Mary said: “Visitors were intrigued by the sheer magic of these amazing and so needed insects that supply honey for us to enjoy.”

The talents of dozens of local residents were on display, including flowers, plants, produce, cookery, handicraft and photography but Mary says there was one green fingered gardener who’s produce stood out from all the rest. “I have never seen vegetables so large as Sid Smith’s huge cabbages that stole the show, winning Best Exhibit in produce.

“They were gigantic!”

Throughout the day visitors had the chance to purchase from the well-stocked plant stall, and after the show there was an auction of produce.

Mary said: “Thank you all so very much for supporting us, entering our show and visiting us on the day.

“It was so lovely.

“I thank all those who helped set up the show and assist on the day, including the judges, all of whom had quite a task to undertake this year.

“What a treat for the CDHS committee to witness as an end result of a year of preparations! Thank you all for making this so special. It was a huge blooming success!”

All profits from the Fayre are mainly distributed to village organisations.

Visit: crowhursthorticultural.org.uk