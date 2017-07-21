Record entries received for Battle Scarecrow Festival

Battle Scarecrow Festival kicks off today (Friday, July 21), with a record number of entries.

More than 30 scarecrows can be viewed at various locations around the town until August 6.

As in previous years, local schools, businesses and community groups have been working hard on their straw-stuffed creations in the hope of winning a prize for their efforts.

This year’s scarecrow festival had looked in doubt after Richard Jessop, who had run the popular event for many years on behalf of the Battle and District Chamber of Commerce, had to step down from the role.

Other groups were offered the chance to take over the festival, but nobody stepped up.

Luckily the organisers of the Battle Festival stepped in and ensured that the town’s scarecrow army would rise again.

This year’s scarecrow festival features three categories – Best Community Entry, Best Business Entry and the Best Use of Recycled Material.

There will also be a public vote on the Battle Festival website at wwwbattlefestival.co.uk.

David Furness, chairman of the Battle Festival said: “The scarecrows are to be exhibited on The Abbey Green, St Mary’s Church, High Street, Old Ladies Court, Virgins Lane and Sunny Rise.

“The theme this year is ‘Magic’ and the winning entries will be used in Battle Festival’s Family Magic concert in October.”

He added: “Maps or the walking route to see the scarecrows can be found on the festival’s Facebook page and web site.”

Richard Jessop will continue with the Battle Scarecrow Festival in an advisory role.

David Furness previously told the Observer: “The festival would like to thank Richard Jessop for all his work in the past and he will be acting as an advisor for future scarecrow festivals.”