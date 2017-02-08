Rejection for well-supported Hurst Green tree felling proposal?

An application to fell a protected tree in Hurst Green, supported by a petition signed by 69 people, is recommended for refusal.

Susan Endean wants to get rid of the 20m-tall Monterey pine tree near her home on Station Road for a number of reasons, saying it is ‘dangerous’.

However the tree is protected by a tree preservation order and Rother District Council planning officers believe it should not be felled but could be pruned.

The planning committee will make the final decision at its meeting tomorrow (Thursday, February 9).

Mrs Endean lists numerous reasons why the tree should go, including its cones damaging cars, roots make the pavement uneven and blocking television reception.

She also says the tree ‘blights’ her home and makes it ‘impossible’ to sell, and 69 people support her proposal.

Three objections were made to the council from concerned residents who believe the tree is healthy and is a ‘Hurst Green icon’.

The planning officers agree, saying its size is not unreasonable but admit the damage caused by the cones is a serious concern.

“The Monterey pine makes a significant contribution to the landscape of the village and the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty,” the report says.

