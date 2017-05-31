Riders compete in sunshine at town’s popular annual equestrian event

Bexhill Horse Show enjoyed sunny weather when it took place at the Polegrove on Monday.

Horse Show Secretary Jenny Cunliffe said: “We had a very successful and enjoyable day and were lucky that the weather held and the sun shone for the most part, after a very stormy night full of thunder and lightning!

“The affiliated British Showjumping classes were very well supported with some riders coming from other counties to compete.

“Many of the unaffiliated jumping classes also saw good entry numbers and there was a very encouraging atmosphere in these grass roots classes.

“The foreign breeds classes saw a good entry with many Friesians taking part and the drive was its usual spectacle.

“Some classes saw a reduction in numbers, although this may have been due to local competition in the form of an East Sussex pony club show that seemed to lower the number of younger competitors the show is used to seeing.

“Tradestands and competitors remarked on the organisation and friendly atmosphere on the show ground all day and this is something we are very proud of and work hard to achieve.

“The show would like to extend its continued thanks to committee, volunteers, sponsors, spectators and competitors alike as you all make the show what it is.

“The dog show was a resounding success.”

Bexhill horse show has been running since 1903 and has become a popular annual event. The show supports St Michael’s Hospice.

