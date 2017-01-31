RNLI opens recruitment for Camber Sands lifeguards

The RNLI has opened recruitment for lifeguards to patrol Camber Sands - subject to council funding.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution is looking for lifeguards to patrol beaches across the UK and Ireland, including the popular Rother beach where seven people sadly lost their lives last summer.

However the appointment of the lifeguards is dependant on Rother District Council approving funding for the service.

The local authority discussed the funding at a meeting of its Overview and Scrutiny Committee on Monday (December 30).

It will form part of the council’s draft budget which will be considered by Cabinet on February 13 and put to a vote of the Full Council on February 27.

In December, Rother allocated £51,000 in its draft 2017-18 budget to allow for possible provision of lifeguards at Camber Sands.

Successful applicants will receive world class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques. Recruits will also be trained in using the latest lifesaving equipment.

Allen Head, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: ‘I think working as a lifeguard has got to be one of the most rewarding jobs. Of course it’s incredible to be able to call the beach your office but far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public enjoy it in the safest possible way.

‘But make no mistake. This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head. We want people with the courage, determination and the ability to draw on their training and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.”

The RNLI is looking for individuals who possess an internationally recognised beach lifeguard qualification.

A series of local courses will be held in the coming weeks and months to enable people to get this qualification. Applicants must also be fit and healthy and be strong swimmers.

To apply, visit RNLI.org/LifeguardRecruitment

If approved, RNLI lifeguards would patrol the beach from Whitsun to the end of the summer holidays.

Tony Leonard, Rother District Council executive director of business operations, said: “Safety at Camber is kept under constant review, taking into account the prevailing risks and available resources.

“In recent years we have introduced a wide range of measures to improve safety on a beach that, prior to the tragic events of last summer, has always had a very good safety record.

“However, the beach is three miles long and up to 700m wide at low tide, therefore it can never be completely risk-free.

“Inquests into the drownings last year are awaited and we will of course carefully consider the coroner’s findings into the causes of these deaths and act on any recommendations the coroner might make.

“Our policy remains that we will review and adapt safety provision to address changes in the circumstances at the beach and a lifeguard service will allow us to do this and to provide reassurance to the public.”