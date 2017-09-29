RSPCA investigating death of kitten in Westfield

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a four-month-old kitten was found dead outside her owners’ home in Westfield.

The body of the white kitten, known as Smidge, was found on Saturday (September 23) at about 1.47pm outside her owners’ property in Goulds Drive, the RSPCA say.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the animal welfare charity and the police. Anyone with information which could help the investigation is urged to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA Inspector Alison Edwards said: “Sadly Smidge’s injuries were quite severe with a fractured skull, broken jaw, severely damaged eye and scuffed claws. At this stage we do not know what happened to her and we are appealing for anyone in the local area who may have any information to get in touch.

“This could have been a tragic accident or it could have been something more and we are very keen to clarify the details.”

Smidge’s owner Chelsea Ionadi, her husband Marco and her three children have been left devastated by the loss of their cat who had become such a huge part of the family. The mum of three explained that the family now want to get some answers as to how Smidge sustained such terrible injuries.

Chelsea said: “We were out on Saturday bowling with the kids when I received a call from my neighbour to say they had found Smidge dead by my front door and there was blood everywhere.

“More than anything my children are absolutely devastated, as are me and my husband. She was a massive part of the family and always followed us around everywhere. My daughter could call her and she would literally come running and purring towards her. She slept on her bed every night and now there is just this empty space.

“She was so beautiful and loving. It won’t be the same without her. She was well loved during her little life.”

EDIT 13.50: The address has been corrected to read as Goulds Drive not as Greenacres. The inaccuracy was a result of an error in information provided by the RSPCA.