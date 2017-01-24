Rumble in the jumble success

Dozen’s of people braved the early morning chill for a rumble in the jumble at the Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s annual event that raised a bumper amount of cash.

The Jumble Sale, held last Saturday (January 21) at Crowhurst Village Hall, has an early kick off time of 9.30am but Crowhurst and District Horticultural Society (CDHS) treasurer Alan Humphrey says even with sub zero temperatures that did not deter stalwart bargain hunters, adding: “On behalf of CDHS I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who donated items, helped on the stalls and all the customers who supported us.

“It was a great day and one of the best ever Jumble Sales we have had since Chairman Mary Boorman and myself took over the ‘helm’ in 2010 - and we were so pleased.

“The vintage and more ‘special’ items stall raised the most money and we will continue to have this as a feature in the future - as long as we have such items to sell of course!”

Alan says most of the monies raised at the event (approximately £200 net) will help fund several more tables at flower shows and events throughout the year. “Also, it will allow us to enhance all our events in many ways including offering free entry to our talks and lectures for fully paid up members - something we could not afford to do before.”

The next talk, ‘What it takes to make an award winning Royal Horticultural Society garden’ will be presented by Steve of Frogheath Landscape Gardens, Burwash at Crowhurst Village Hall on Friday February 17, at 7.30pm (£3 for non-members).

Alan added: “We welcome everyone to all our events. We very much look forward to seeing you all there.”

For further information visit: www.crohursthorticultural.org.uk or call Alan 07870-0525441

