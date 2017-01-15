Rural businesses in Rother urged to apply for funding

Locate East Sussex is encouraging rural businesses in Rother and Wealden to apply for LEADER funding.

As the funding stream comes via the EU, there were concerns that it may be stopped after the referendum result. However, reassurance has now been given that businesses and communities in the rural areas of Rother will be able to apply until September next year - and possibly longer.

LEADER funding is available to a range of rural businesses, including farmers, environmental organisations and community providers, as well as voluntary and charitable organisations.

The Wealden and Rother Rural Partnership is one of 80 LEADER groups across the country which will continue to provide grants to help with projects that create jobs and help grow the rural economy.

Philip Johnson, director of Locate East Sussex, said: “We welcome news this funding, which is worth around £1.5 million, will remain in place for at least another 20 months and encourage rural businesses to apply.”

LEADER funding is part of Defra’s Rural Development Programme for England and channels support from the Common Agricultural Policy budget to rural enterprises.

During the last 12 months, the WARR Partnership has agreed around £300,000 worth of funding for rural projects, creating more than 18 full-time equivalent jobs.

For more details, contact Don Cranfield, programme manager, Wealden and Rother Rural Partnership on 01273 892031 or email leader@plumpton.ac.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.