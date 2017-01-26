Rye aiming to march on at league summit

Rye Town Football Club's hotly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash last weekend fell victim to the freezing temperatures.

The Macron East Sussex Football League Division One third versus first match away to Bexhill Town was postponed due to a frozen pitch at Bexhill Road.

No games beat the weather elsewhere in the division either so leaders Rye remain 11 points clear of second-placed Crowhurst having played two more games and 14 better off than unbeaten Bexhill having played five extra matches.

Rye manager Shane Ridgers said: "We were disappointed the game was called-off because we had a strong side out, but you can't do anything about mother nature.

"It just maintains that gap between us and you never know they might even slip up, and it might even work to our favour that the game was called-off."

Rye's squad instead held an informal kickaround at a somewhat frozen Salts and they will hope to return to action at home to Herstmonceux this coming Saturday.

Herstmonceux have slid to seventh in the table as a result of taking just one point from their last nine league games, although they only lost 4-3 to Bexhill last time out a fortnight ago.

Rye were 6-1 winners in October's reverse fixture and another victory tomorrow would leave them needing five points from their final three league games to make absolutely sure of securing one of the two promotion places.

Adam Hurley, who is away with work, is thought to be Rye's only notable absentee. Rob Levett is back from holiday, while Chris Gould has a minor knock and Charlie Stevens has a tight hamstring, but both should be okay.

Ridgers added that Richard 'Alfie' Weller has lost a stone in weight in just three weeks and looks revitalised as a result. Kick-off at The Salts is 2pm.

Elsewhere in the division on Saturday, incidentally, Bexhill are at home to fifth-placed The JC Tackleway, who Rye beat 1-0 in their last outing two weeks ago.

Ridgers added that the club has now established a link with Ryman Football League neighbours Hastings United. Rye midfielder Sam Foulkes has also been part of the Hastings development squad - which plays most of its matches midweek - this season.

Rye's manager also said the club has received a lot of interest in sponsorship for next term as things progress nicely off the pitch as well as on it.

Rye Town's upcoming fixtures: January 28 Herstmonceux (h) 2pm, February 4 Bexhill Rovers (h) Hastings & District FA Junior Cup quarter-final 1.30pm, February 18 Westfield II (h) Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup quarter-final 1.30pm.

