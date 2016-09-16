Rye bids for £10,000 of Christmas lights

The festive season is fast approaching and the organisers of the Rye Christmas Festival are hoping for an early present.

The group is in the running to win £10,000 of new Christmas lights to help the town sparkle this yuletide.

Last year the revamped Rye Christmas Festival was a success, despite organisers facing being confronted with damaged brackets on listed buildings and potentially extortionate repair costs.

But this year the team hope to make the event bigger and better.

Rye has entered the Revive & Thrive Blachere Christmas Lighting competition in a bid to secure £10,000 worth of Christmas lighting.

Last year St Leonards and Hastings won first and second prize, and Rye is one step closer to joining them after it was shortlisted as one of 13 finalists.

Members of the Rye Christmas Festival committee will be heading to Colchester later this month to give a presentation in a bid to win the coveted prize.

The presentations will take place during the annual Revive & Thrive Conference and will be judged by an independent panel.

All finalists will receive at least £1,000 of lights.

Committee member Andrew May, owner of WJ Bennett, said: “I am so excited that we are one of the finalists in the Revive and Thrive Christmas Lighting competition, it was so frustrating last year to find out about the competition too late to make an entry, so this year we made sure that we entered on time!

“We had an amazing festival day last year and we did the best we could with the budget that we had for lighting but if we can win this competition it would be a real boost for the town and provide all important long term sustainability for the festival.”

The festival will take place on December 10 - visit www.christmasinrye.co.uk.

* Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.