Rye Bonfire Society’s firework extravaganza goes off with a bang!

Rye Bonfire Society’s annual firework extravaganza went off with a bang, attracting hundreds of people and setting a new record for the amount of money raised.

The event, held on Saturday, November 11 began just before 8pm when a loud Maroon signalled the start of the procession.

The spectacular torchlit procession saw many decked out in their finest fancy dress costumes, wowing those who watched as the parade made its way down Ferry Road to the Crown Inn, turned left into Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, through Landgate Arch, East Cliff and in to High Street. It then headed on to The Mint, turned right into Wish Ward, Cinque Ports Street and Tower Street, before turning left down Landgate, right into Bedford Place and on to the bonfire site.

The bonfire was lit by Rye Fawkes 2017 at 8.45pm prior the grand fireworks display at 9pm.

It takes Rye Bonfire Society a year of fundraising and hard work to present the annual family-oriented evening but a spokesman for the society says the end result means its all worth it.

“Rye Bonfire Society receives no financial support from public funds in staging this event, which now costs more than £10,000 a year to set-up and manage,” he said.

“Rye Bonfire Society are no strangers to hard work and fund raise tirelessly each year to stage Rye Bonfire.

“We have the hard working society members to thank for their fund raising efforts with auctions, boot fairs, clay pigeon shoot, quiz nights, etcetera to make this spectacular event; not forgetting the assistance of members of neighbouring societies, particularly Robertsbridge and Hastings.”

“Very many thanks to Patsy and her team of collectors who have this year raised over £5,500, a new record!

“We hope that you enjoyed your visit to this year’s event; the Rye Bonfire Society has raised and distributed many thousands of pounds of charity funding for good causes in and around Rye.”

“We would like to thank all who attended our successful event this year; we were lucky with the weather and managed to host another night to remember!

New members, especially the youth of Rye, are needed to raise funds, dress up and collect or become a marshal, for more information visit: www.ryebonfire.co.uk