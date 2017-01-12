Rye charity says thanks to generous benefactor

The ARRCC charity shop in Cinque Ports Street, Rye would like to say a big Thank You to the generous customer who brought several bags of mixed clothes and mixed coinage into the shop shortly before Christmas.

Irna Mortlock, from the charity, said: ARRCC are pleased to say there was at least £90 and the odd foreign coin thrown in.

For every £10 raised in the ARRCC charity shop they can pay for one hour of activity for one of their Members at the centre. Several options include therapy, art or the ever popular fishing trips.

So our anonymous donor has certainly done their first good deed for 2017! Someone else left a computer tablet but did they mean to. Is it yours? Call: 07851 802900.”

ARRCC assists in providing care and opportunities for adults with physical or sensory impairments, learning disabilities, older people and those living with dementia.

