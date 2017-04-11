Rye man activates suspended jail sentence for drugs offences

A man has been jailed after activating a suspended prison sentence imposed for drugs offences.

Charlie Banks, 18, a landscape gardener of Springfield Drive, Rye, was sentenced to five months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after a drugs warrant was executed at his home last July.

Phones, scales, bags and controlled drugs of class A and class B were seized.

He appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on March 8 where he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was also ordered to carry out 165 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £85, a victim surcharge of £30 and to attend rehabilitation activity.

However, on March 22 he was arrested in Rye and charged with possession of cannabis. He was remanded overnight to appear before Brighton magistrates the following day where the suspended sentence was activated, along with a concurrent 14 days for the possession offence.

PC Paul Eastes of the Rye neighbourhood policing team said: “There is concern about the supply of drugs in Rye, but as in this case, we will act upon reports of supply or anti-social behaviour related to the drug dealing in the area.

“You can report online at report.police.uk, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.