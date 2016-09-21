Rye MP visits Icklesham School for mock House of Commons debate

Rye MP, Amber Rudd, visited a village’s school on Friday (September 16) to answer questions from pupils about her government role.

Children at Icklesham Primary School were split into Government and Opposition benches in the assembly hall with one of the pupils acting as the Speaker, who called the chamber to order and began proceedings once Ms Rudd and the headteacher, Paula Robinson, had arrived.

The Speaker then called individual pupils to stand and to ask a question, just as it is conducted in the real chamber itself.

Ms Rudd, who is also Home Secretary, said: “It was brilliant to see the entire school formed into a mock House of Commons.

“It is always enjoyable spending time with schools showing them what MPs do and encouraging interest in politics.

“Thank you to Icklesham for inviting me to visit.”

Mrs Robinson said: “We enjoyed the very special visit from MP and Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Friday.

“The children learned a lot about Amber, her new role and about how Parliament works. Many of the children now have the ambition to be an MP.

“The staff and children of Icklesham School would like to thank Amber for such an enjoyable and informative visit.”

After the Q&A session in the assembly hall, Ms Rudd and Mrs Robinson were led around Icklesham Primary School by the Heads of Houses who then introduced the MP to all of the different classes and activities that were going on.

