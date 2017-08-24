Rye petrol station plans meet with opposition

Plans to build a new petrol station in Rye have been met with opposition from residents.

The plans, to build a 24-hour petrol garage in Udimore Road, Rye, have been submitted to planners at Rother District Council on behalf of BP UK Ltd.

In their application, developers say they looked at a number of potential areas in the town but ‘no other sites could be found in the vicinity’.

While there is some support for a new petrol station in the area, with the Rye Neighbourhood Plan (RNP) Steering Group identifying it as one of their key objectives, there is disagreement about the suitability of the site.

So far planners have received more than 70 letters from residents commenting on the plans, most objecting to building on the site.

The RNP steering group has also objected to the plans, saying it believes there are suitable alternative sites within the town’s development boundary which have not been considered by the developer.

In a letter to Rother planners, a spokesman for the steering group said: “One reason for this opposition is that the RNP seeks to check development at the extremities of the parish on sites just beyond or on the settlement boundary to ensure that the gateways to the town are not adversely affected and that the unique character of Rye is preserved.

“There are several current proposals affecting other gateways into the parish. In addition there has for many years been informal development in the strategic gap to Rye Harbour.

“All this seems to add ‘urban creep’ into the green spaces surrounding Rye Parish, adversely impacting on the character of Rye and its place in the environment.”

Concerns have also been raised by the High Weald Joint Advisory Committee over the impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

In the application the developer said: “The need for the petrol filling station is acknowledged within the draft Neighbourhood Plan. The proposal has provided mitigation measures to rescue the level of impact to its surroundings. The recent residential development (c.135 dwellings) lying adjacent to the site was considered by the Planning Inspector not to affect the setting of the AONB.

“The development will be built to the highest standards of design and is considered compliant with both the NPPF (National Planning Policy Framework) and the council’s core strategy.”