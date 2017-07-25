Sailing club’s Auction of Donations needs you to help tow the line for all

Rye Harbour Sailing Club will be holding their annual Auction of Donations at the George, Rye on Friday, September 1.

The event is being held to help the Charity RHSC (Rye Harbour Sailing Club) Sailability get their first Sailability boat, a Drascombe Lugger, which the club’s commodore, Caroline Wylson says is a safe and stable boat with adaptations for people with disabilities. “At last year’s auction RHSC raised funds to help towards the club’s refurbishment project to build new changing rooms providing access and facilities for people with disabilities,” she said. “The new facility was completed and an official opening ceremony saw the Rt Hon Amber Rudd MP for Hastings and Rye cutting the ribbon on Saturday, July 1.

“RHSC now want to start to realise their vision for the club to become integrated with the wider community providing excellent inclusive sailing facilities for all, as well as sharing close ties and shared activities with other sailing and sports clubs, local organisations and schools. To this end RHSC has set up a Charity, RHSC Sailability to get less abled people out on the water. Sailing is one of the very few sports in which able-bodied sailors and less abled sailors can participate on equal terms.”

Caroline says last year’s auction provided a fun entertaining evening with Kevin Wall, from Rye Auction Galleries acting as auctioneer, helping to raise just over £3,300. “Kevin has offered to help again this year, so let’s see what we can achieve to raise funds to buy the Drascombe Lugger. We are looking to raise £17,000 but know it will not be possible in one night and will be applying for other funding from organisations such as Trinity House and The Hastings and Rother Reducing Health Inequalities Fund.”

The auction is open to members and non- members of the club. The George is providing a three course meal for £28.50 which includes a complimentary glass of wine on arrival and ticket with bidding number. Places are limited and booking essential.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event but keen to help and make a donation of either an item for the auction, or help build the fund email: carolinewylson@btinternet.com or call 01797 223112. Caroline will send you an application form and menu.