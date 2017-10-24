Sailing club’s Charity Auction and dinner is all set to float your boat

Ladies and gentlemen dust off your glad rags and prepare for a glittering Charity Auction and dinner to raise funds for Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s branch of Sailability.

The Charity Auction and three-course dinner will be held in the main ballroom of The George, High Street, Rye on Friday, November 4. There will be 50 generously donated lots going under the hammer.

Sailability helps people with disabilities experience the fun and freedom of sailing. Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s (RHSC) branch of the national charity took to the water in August. This first sail was attended by a number of local organisations and charities, including Hastings and Rother Disabilities Forum and Spotlight YOPD.

To fund the project, the team at RHSC raised £110k (including £30k from Rother District Council Community Grants). New changing rooms with facilities providing access for people with disabilities were built and formally opened in July by Home Secretary Amber Rudd.

RHSC Commodore Caroline Wylson, says the project was hard work but everyone is delighted with the results. “Over the past few months, we have put a huge amount of effort into upgrading our facilities at RHSC for people with disabilities,” she said. “Funds raised from the Auction will enable us to make sailing accessible to all, We encourage people to buy tickets to what promises to be an entertaining evening.”

Tickets cost £28.50 each. Purchase in advance by calling 01797 223112 or email: carolinewylson@btinternet.com