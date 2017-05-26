Scarecrow festival saved for 2017 after group steps in

The Battle Scarecrow Festival will take place in 2017 after a group stepped in to take over the running of the event.

Richard Jessop had run the popular event for many years on behalf of the Battle and District Chamber of Commerce.

But this year he is unable to fulfil the role and offered other groups the opportunity to take over the running of the festival.

However, these numerous requests to various groups drew a blank, and it looked as if the festival may not happen this summer.

But luckily the organisers of Battle Festival have decided to step in to ensure that Battle’s scarecrow army will be back on the streets later this year.

Festival chairman David Furness said: “Battle Festival is now going to take over the scarecrows and link the scarecrows in with the festival theme.

“The scarecrows are going to reflect that.

“The theme is ‘Magic’ and there is plenty there for the imagination.”

This year’s scarecrow festival will run slightly later in the year, between July 21 and August 6, to allow children and youth groups time to get creative before the summer holidays.

Mr Furness added: “It will also coincide with the publication of the full festival programme that will be held throughout Battle, throughout October.

“This year’s festival will be bigger than ever and have a heavy emphasis on world class music, visual arts and community involvement.

“We are very keen to encourage younger people to attend and this year there will be many events to attract a younger audience.”

He added: “The festival would like to thank Richard Jessop for all his work in the past and he will be acting as an advisor for future scarecrow festivals.

“We are thrilled to be carrying on this good work as it is very community focused and in line with Battle Festival’s aims and objectives.”

Entry forms for the Battle Scarecrow Festival will be available from the Almonry in Battle High Street from next month.

The usual £5 entry fee will apply.

The different categories of scarecrows will be publicised.

All are welcome to enter the event.

