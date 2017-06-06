Shipshape creations set sail for Catsfield Boat Race

The second Catsfield Boat Race took place on Sunday (June 4), with 17 teams taking their place on the starting line, with their eyes on the podium.

There were four heats, with the fastest two boats from each heat making it into the final.

The closely contested final was won by Out of the Blue Too, with Gas Plus Energy Solutions coming in second place and Ninfield Explorers in third.

After the final the 1066 Pipers and Drummers marched up The Green towards the recreation ground, followed by the crowd. There the top three teams were awarded trophies, sponsored by Freedom Leisure, presented by the chairman of Catsfield Parish Council, John Overall.

The Best Boat Award, sponsored by The White Hart, was won by Steam Boat Willie, with Top Gun and Lee Sells Sea Shells on the Sea Shore highly commended by judges Georgie and Megan from The White Hart.

In the Children’s Mini Boat Races, sponsored by Gas Plus Energy Solutions and co-ordinated by Catsfield Pre-school, the three winners were:

* Five and under: Gus Lavocah

* 6-9 years: Poppy Novis

* 10-11 years: Belle O’Farrell

The Best Children’s Boat was won by three-year-old Harriet Baxter with boats by Rufus Coleman and Stevie O’Farrell highly commended.

Scott Lavocah, chairman of the Catsfield Triangle Association who had the original idea to put on an event around The Green, Church Road and Church Lane, thanked all of the marshals, volunteers and competitors who had contributed to making the event the huge success it was.

He also thanked the bands and singers who had performed for free - 1066 Pipers & Drummers, Cannibal Drummers, Sarah G and the Other 3, Ragged Phoenix Morris Dancers, The Gerry-Atrix and Keren Keeler-Moore - and to the main event sponsor JC Leisure.

Other sponsors included Freedom Leisure, The White Hart, Hobson & Latham, Gas Plus Energy Solutions, Kinkajou Production, Stamco, Alfa Electric, Goring & Saunders, ECJ, Parker & Son, Mantel Farm, Meridian Marquees and other local businesses who donated draw prizes.

Scott also gave special thanks to his committee who put on the boat race and the activities at the recreation ground, namely Damian Richards, Carol Hodgson, Russell Cole, Jenni Barnes and Mike O’Farrell.

Scott added: “We’re already thinking ahead to next year’s race with ideas to make it even bigger and better. I’d like to finally thank everyone who turned out to watch the races and cheer the teams on”.

Money raised on the day will go to Catsfield Pre-school, Out of the Blue and Dragonflies.

* Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

