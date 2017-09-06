Slimming World members walk all over cancer

A group of slimmers from the Hastings and Rother area have raised over £1,100 for Cancer Research UK by getting sponsored to increase their step count.

The 180 slimmers – managed a combined 47,430,000 steps in August, culminating in two 5km celebration walks at Alexandra Park and Bexhill seafront on Sunday September 3.

The group were taking part in the Walk All Over Cancer with Slimming World campaign where slimmers across the UK and Ireland were sponsored to hit a self-selected steps target by their friends and families.

To honour their achievements and raise even more money for the charity, the group held their own celebration event walking 1,350,000 steps together – an achievement many of the group members would never have dreamt possible before losing weight.

As well as raising vital funds for charity, the members aimed to raise awareness of the fact that keeping a healthy weight can reduce the risk of developing 13 types of cancer.

Member Gemma Pollard from St Leonards, has lost 6 stone since joining the group in August 2015. She has walked an average of 10,000 steps through August and completed the whole 5k walk, even though she said she ‘couldn’t run for a bus’ before losing weight.

Gemma said: “Before I lost the weight a challenge like this would have felt completely out of reach. I barely had the energy to go about my day, let alone go for a walk. I would never have thought I could do something like this.”

Weight loss Consultant Denise Sweatman, who runs the three local Slimming World groups, said: “We had a lovely walk in Alexandra Park in the morning with more challenging weather in the afternoon along Bexhill seafront. Friends and families were out in force to support each other. They showed just what can be done when we come together - both in terms of achieving something amazing and raising money for a great cause too.

“I’m so proud of all of our members. At Slimming World, we help our members find enjoyable ways of getting more active and encourage them to increase their activity levels step-by-step, until it becomes part of their daily routine.

“The money raised will go towards an amazing cause helping to support Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all cancers.”

For more information about our Slimming World groups or our Walk All Over Cancer campaign event contact Denise on 01424 440293 or pop along to any group - find local details on www.slimmingworld.co.uk.