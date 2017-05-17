Southeastern to increase rail fares

Southeastern is set to increase fares on its off-peak services from this weekend.

The rail operator is implementing an increase of 3.4 per cent or 10p, whichever is greater. The changes will come into effect from Sunday, May 21.

A Southeastern spokesman said: “We understand no one likes to see fares increase but sometimes it is necessary to adjust our prices. On this occasion it means that from Sunday, May 21 some of our unregulated fares will rise by 3.4 per cent or 10p, whichever is greater.

“We keep fare increases to a minimum and have frozen some fares for the past three years, including advanced fares which still remain at January 2016 prices and can now be purchased at ticket offices, making our cheapest fares more widely available.

“We know value for money is a priority for our passengers and that is why we still offer a full range of discounted fares, including GroupSave – where four adults can save 34 per cent – and our ‘Kids For A Quid’ offer. Plus buying in advance at a ticket office or online is still the best way to get the cheapest tickets, and season ticket holders can also use our new smart card The Key.”

