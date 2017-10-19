Southern Water apologises to 2,500 residents left without water

Southern Water has apologised to the 2,500 residents in the TN31 to TN36 postcode areas who have been left without water during work to fix a burst pipe.

The work meant switching off water supply from 11am on Thursday (October 19).

The burst was discovered near Brede in the early hours of Thursday morning and work was started to locate the burst and to prepare for excavation work.

A Southern Water spokesman said: “Unfortunately, in order to safely carry out the repair as quickly as possible, we’ll need to interrupt water supplies to around 2,500 residents in the TN31 to TN36 postcode areas.

“We are already working closely with the vulnerable customers who will be affected by this and we will be establishing water distribution points for other residents if it becomes necessary.

“We are also sending tankers to top up the reservoir supplied by the burst pipe.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank everyone affected for their understanding.”