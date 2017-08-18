Special motorbike memorial ride in popular PC’s memory

Harley-Davidson enthusiasts are taking to the road this weekend in a special memorial for Bexhill PC Roy ‘Bunny’ Warren, who died suddenly last month aged 50.

A member of Sussex Police since 1989, Bunny first served in Brighton and spent a period as a road traffic officer before joining the Bexhill force in 1994.

For more than 20 years he was a familiar face around the town, known for his dedication to the force and local community.

Fond of table tennis and one-liners, Bunny was also a passionate motorcyclist and a member of the 1066 Chapter of the Harley Owners Group.

Taking their name from the ‘strong rumours’ that King Harold rode a Harley into battle against William the Conqueror, the 1066 Chapter has grown to more than 400 members across Sussex, Kent and Surrey since opening in 2002.

They will begin their tribute to Bunny this Saturday (August 19) at 11am from their base at Shaws Harley-Davidson near Lewes. Their first stop will be Westerleigh Judo Club at Claverham Community College, Battle.

The Judo Club were Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service winners in 2015 for their work with children and young adults with special needs.

A delegation from the club recently returned from competing in the Special Olympics in Sheffield.

Bunny previously visited Westerleigh Judo Club on several occasions to show his bike to the children.

The Chapter aims to do to the same in the hope that it will be a fitting tribute to a man who loved to help others.

From Battle, the 1066 Chapter will head to Bexhill, passing Bunny’s family home and re-grouping at the police station around 1pm.

They will then go to the cemetery where Bunny is buried to pay their respects before finishing their trip at the Custom Café on Barnhorn Road (A259).