Splice the mainbrace and set sail

Anyone who has ever fancied a life on the ocean waves but was unsure how to go about it is invited to Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s annual Push the Boat Out taster event which is ready to set sail next weekend (May 13-14).

The nine day nationwide event will see hundreds of people taking part in the sport with open days and taster sessions taking place at sailing clubs and centres across the country

Ella aged 12 and her Mum at a previous Rye Harbour Sailing Club Push The Boat Out event. SUS-170205-101858001

Rye Harbour Sailing Club (RHSC) is located at The Point, Rye Harbour, and Commodore, Caroline Wilson says the event is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a new way to get outdoors and be active or find something to enjoy with the family. “Whether you’re completely new to the sport or looking to get back on the water the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out is the perfect time to give it a go,” she said.

“We’re inviting the local community to come down to have a go at sailing, see what the Rye Harbour Sailing Club has to offer and get involved. Who knows, you might just get hooked!

Caroline says the club has already had two very successful taster days so far this year. “At the last one we had twenty people wanting to have a go at sailing, ten of which were children.

“Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you want to make it, you can sail with others or on your own, do it competitively or potter about and just enjoy the gentle escape of being outside in the elements.”

The weekend starts on Saturday, May 13 at 11am. In addition to taster sails there will be a whole host of activities taking place including a demonstration on how to splice Dyneema rope, the opportunity to learn how to tie knots and information on sea safety.

On Sunday May 14 there’s a chance to sail with experienced club members, see how to get a boat ready to sail, design a boat competition for children under 10, find out more information about RHSC and how to become a member.

Hot drinks, cakes and food from the BBQ will be available to buy and the bar will be open on both days.

Caroline added: “Our taster sailing sessions are free but if you are able to, we would ask you for a donation towards the club house refurbishment project. Book now to avoid disappointment. You can be sure of a warm welcome!”

Anyone who would like to have a dinghy sail must arrive at the club by 11am on Saturday and 12noon on Sunday. To book contact Sarah Nelson on 07703 369449 or email: sarah@digbynelson.co.uk. To have a go at sailing in a yacht contact Richard Hopper on 01797 222291 or email richard@richardhopper.plus.com. Visit: www.rhsc.org.uk or via Facebook and Twitter.