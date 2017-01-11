St Leonards ace hits maximum 147 break to win final

Snooker ace Mark Davis fashioned the first competitive maximum break of his career to win Championship League group three yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

The St Leonards potter compiled the 147 in the deciding frame of the final to defeat former world champion Neil Robertson 3-2 at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

It was the 127th maximum in tournament play, and Davis will join group one winner David Gilbert and group two champion Anthony McGill in the winners' group during March after collecting a total of £6,800.

Davis clinched the opening frame of the final, but didn't score a point in the next two as Australia's world number seven Robertson took a 2-1 lead with runs of 103, 73 and 66.

World number 31 Davis cleared the colours to edge frame four, and then knocked in 15 reds with 15 blacks before clearing the colours for that magical maximum in the decider.

He previously edged out Welsh cueman Ryan Day 3-2 in the semi-finals. Davis recovered from losing the opener to clinch the next two with a best run of 55, and although Day levelled at 2-2 with a 72, Davis took the decider with a 71.

Davis had earlier finished second in the initial seven-man round-robin phase, from which the leading four players advanced to the semi-finals.

Like all of the other three semi-finalists, he won four and lost two of his six round-robin matches. Davis beat Mark Williams 3-0 with a magnificent 142 break and a 70, Robertson 3-2, Joe Perry 3-1 with runs of 68, 59 and 70, and Ali Carter 3-0 with breaks of 66 and 61.

His only defeats were a 3-2 loss against Day, in which he made a top break of 58, and a 3-1 reverse against Barry Hawkins despite hitting a 70 in the opener.

The Championship League is a non-ranking tournament in which the winners of the seven initial groups come together in the winners' group.

