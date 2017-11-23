Stillborn charity to help bereaved parents over Christmas

Hastings Sands will be holding its annual Lights of Love service for bereaved parents to reflect during the difficult festive period.

The service will be held at the Darvell Community in Brightling Road, Robertsbridge, at 3pm on Sunday, December 10.

A remembrance service will be led by Wendy Rowe and hospital chaplain Graham Atwood to give visitors the opportunity to remember their baby at what can be a very difficult time of year.

There will also be the opportunity to sing carols, place lighted candles on a Christmas tree, have acts of remembrance and moments of reflection.

Family, friends and children have all been invited to share in the special service.

There will be refreshments after the service.

The service and refreshments are both free of charge.