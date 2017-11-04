Store has fuelled town for 25 years

Jempson’s is marking a quarter of a century since its Peasmarsh petrol station opened to the public.

The award-winning and highly-commended independent forecourt was established on the Peasmarsh Superstore site in 1992.

As part of the celebrations, 25 Jempson’s customers will win £25 worth of free fuel.

The prize draw started on November 1 and will run for 25 days until November 29.

There have been numerous improvements and refurbishments to the forecourt over the 25 years, but one constant always remained – competitively priced fuel, coupled with exceptional customer service.

Open from 6am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, the Peasmarsh site has become one of Jet Fuels largest customers, serving thousands of customers every week and dispensing approximately 100 million litres of fuel since opening. By regularly offering fuel below the national prices, the petrol station has been championed by The FairFuel Campaign and acknowledged for its pricing on social media by motoring journalist and broadcaster Quentin Wilson.

A loyalty card, regular money off vouchers to redeem in the main supermarket, PayPoint, Rug Doctor, My Hermes, Collect+, car and jet wash, vacuum, cash machine, groceries, wood, coal, Flogas, a horticulture range and hot drinks with food to go are some of the many services available at the station.

Stephen Jempson added: “Since Jempson’s inception in 1935, we have been on a mission to give our customers the best service and deals week in and week out.

“We hope to continue to fly the flag for the independent retailers – proving that they can compete against the multiple retailers. Fuel pricing is just one of our USPs. We hope that along with strong promotions in our stores we can continue to prove the point”