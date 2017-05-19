Students complete arduous Ten Tors challenge

Claverham Community College’s Ten Tors Team completed the arduous 35-mile, Bronze challenge across Dartmoor in a time of 45 hours and nine minutes.

More than 400 teams from all over the country take part in the annual event, which is held during the first weekend of May and run by the British Army, at Okehampton Camp on Dartmoor.

SUS-170518-152801001

The team representing Claverham this year were led by team captain Molly Grain and team members, Marcus Carter, Issy Eason-Warner, Cameron Colquhoun, Dexter Honeysett and Bayden Germain.

Starting the challenge at 7am, along with another 2,400 students the team were challenged with having to navigate 35 miles across the moor through a series of checkpoints manned by the Army.

The challenge is a test of endurance participants must complete as a team without any outside assistance, being self-sufficient at all times. The team must also spend the night wild camping out on the moor.

The first day the team walked from 7am until 8.35pm with all their equipment, taking and completed six of their 10 checkpoints. The final day the team were helped by good weather, completing the final four checkpoints in around nine hour, 50 minutes.

SUS-170518-152750001

