Stunning garden open to the public for one day

Anyone who is considering a trip out into the beautiful Sussex countryside is invited to visit one of St Michael’s Hospice Open Gardens at Hailsham on Saturday, June 24, 10.30-4pm.

Carters Corner Farm will open their doors to the public to showcase their spectacular large country garden and attached smallholding to raise funds for the Hospice as part of its Open Gardens Season.

Felicity James, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s said: “A perfect family day out can be had visiting this fantastic garden. It features a wonderful selection of roses and a lake with a small island. There are eight acres of woodland to explore and a farmyard where visitors can meet ponies, goats, sheep, chickens, duck and some gentle alpacas!” Visit: www.stmichaelshospice.com /events