Super Ska night in store as curtain raiser to Seafood and Wine Fest

If you like a party and you’re into ska music this will be the perfect evening for you.

Heralding the start of The Hastings Seafood and Wine Festival for the last two years, Super Ska Night has become a fave-rave favourite.

It’s on Friday evening September 15 in the Seafood and Wine Music Marquee, situated next to The Lifeboat House on The Stade foreshore.

This years concert features two superb live ska bands. Headliners are The Meow Meows, a 10 piece unit from Brighton.

They have played Glastonbury and Boom Town as well as a whole host of festivals throughout Europe.

Local promoter Mike Raxworthy brought them down to Hastings for The Seafood Festival three years ago and they went down a storm, and had a ball, so he was overjoyed to hear they wanted to come back and do it again. They are on stage at 9.30pm.

Supporting them and making their first ever appearance in Hastings are Salisbury based ska band The Intercepteurs. They kick the live sessions off at 8pm.

Mike is hoping for a cavalcade of sixties scooters. Four or five superbly refurbished 60’s scooters will be on display in the entrance of the marquee, and anyone turning up on a scooter can park it and show it off along the front of the Marquee.

Tickets are on sale now at The Hastings Tourist Information Office on Hastings seafront.

They cost £8.50 in advance or £10 on the door on the night.

There will be a licensed bar with real ales available.