Superb family home

PCM Estate Agents are delighted to offer for sale an opportunity to secure this superbly proportioned five bedroom detached family home.

Situated in Parkstone Road, Hastings, this highly sought after location is in between schools, the Conquest Hospital and is within reach of local schools, local shopping facilities and bus routes to Hastings town centre with it’s comprehensive range of shopping, sporting, recreational facilities and mainline railway station.

The property enjoys superb accommodation arranged over two floors with benefits including gas central heating, double glazing where stated, en-suite shower room to master bedroom, further family bathroom and WC, downstairs cloakroom and WC, study, 17’ lounge, dining room, off road parking for multiple vehicles plus integral garage and gardens to the front and rear.

Price is .£344,950.

Early viewing is considered essential for those seeking a family home in this much sought after location. Call PCM on 01424 839111 to book your immediate viewing to avoid disappointment.