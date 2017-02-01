Support St Michael’s Yellow Week

St Michael’s Hospice are appealing to friends, families, nurseries, schools, colleges and businesses throughout Hastings and Rother to celebrate their 30th Anniversary during Yellow Week, February 6-12.

The event is being held to help raise awareness of the hospice’s services and to encourage the local community to support the work that they do.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser, St Michael’s Hospice says whether it’s a mufti day, a yellow cake sale, yellow karaoke, or yellow party, there’s plenty of ways to get involved and raise money. “We are also encouraging supporters to raise £30 to celebrate the 30 years the Hospice has provided specialist palliative care to the residents of Hastings and Rother,” she said.

For further information or take part call 01424 457971 or email: fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com

Or visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com