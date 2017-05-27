Sussex cooks wanted for Gogglebox studio’s new show

Can you out-cook anyone? The team behind Gogglebox is looking for Sussex cooks for its brand new food contest.

Studio Lambert, the TV Company behind BAFTA-winning Gogglebox, Tattoo Fixers and Undercover Boss is making an exciting new series all about amateur and small-scale food and drink producers.

This exciting contest gives small scale food producers a chance to showcase their product and compete against other similar products.

The studio wants to speak to producers of baked goods, sweets, cheese, meat, fish, preserves/chutneys/condiments and drinks.

In each episode, four different food producers will be profiled and invited to showcase their products in a beautiful local shop in Yorkshire.

Each product will be tasted and critiqued by two expert judges as well as members of the local community.

The winner is then picked based on the judge’s opinion and the product’s success and popularity with the locals.

The programme aims to be a real celebration of food and local produce.

To be eligible to apply, you must be an amateur or small scale food producer. This means that the majority of your personal income must not derive from the product or cheffing.

To fill out an application form, visit: www.studiolambert.com/artisan-food.html