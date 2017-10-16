Sussex's young cricketers are in the honours

More than 350 players and their parents were present at the Aldridge Foundation junior cricket presentation evening at the County Ground, Hove.

The event recognised the achievements of the Sussex boys' area, district, county and Academy squads during the 2017 season, with awards presented to standout players.

Those assembled in the Focus Group Boundary Rooms listened to former Sussex CCC fast bowler Lewis Hatchett speak of his journey from young cricketer to county professional and his life since retiring from the sport.

Sir Rod Aldridge of the Aldridge Foundation – sponsor of Sussex Cricket’s boys and girls junior and Academy squads and Sussex Women - was guest of honour and presented the county and Academy squad player of the year awards.

Nick Oxley was named Academy Player of the Year for captaining the Under-17 side that won the national three-day competition and his performances with the bat for the Under-17s and Sussex 2nd XI. Will Sheffield won the Under-17 Player of the Year award for his new-ball performances and his lower-order runs. Will took five wickets against Middlesex in the first match of the season and continued to bowl consistently well throughout the season. He also made a vital 70 not out in the national three-day final.

Seamer, Henry Crocombe took home the Under-15 award after a season in which he was selected for London & South East representative squads and played in the title-winning Under-17s side. The Under-14s award went to Archie Lenham, Danial Ibrahim was Under-13 Player of the Year, with the Under-12, Under-11 and Under-10 prizes going to Will Goss, Henry Rogers and Shams Suddahazai respectively.

The District Cricket Awards were sponsored by Jointing Tech, a Major Sponsor of Sussex Cricket and presented by Jointing Tech Managing Director, Adam Lloyd. Sussex Cricket’s Cricket Development Officer, Matt Parsons, presented the Area Awards.

Sussex Cricket’s Academy Director, Carl Hopkinson said: “It’s testament to the state of youth cricket in Sussex that we had so many players and parents in attendance. A big thanks to Sir Rod and the Aldridge Foundation for making the evening possible and their continued support of our junior cricket programme. Huge congratulations to all the winners on the night and everyone that has represented their area, district or county in 2017.

“A special mention for the Under-17s who were only denied the national three-day championship because of the weather. I’d like also to draw attention to the number of boys playing and succeeding above their age group. It’s a real indication of the strength of junior cricket in the county."