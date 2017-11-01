Take a trip to Northiam for charity coffee morning....

Join the community of Northiam for their final coffee morning of the year to be held in aid of St Michael’s Hospice at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close on Saturday, November 4, 10-12noon.

There will be a variety stalls including bric-a-brac, books, gifts, crafts and homemade cakes, as well as a raffle.

Tea and coffee will also be available. Entry is by donation, with all proceeds going to the Hospice.

Fundraising Assistant at St Michael’s, Jo Lyons, said: “A very big thank you to the Northiam community for their continued support for the Hospice. These types of events raise awareness of our services, and also help to raise necessary funds required to care for our patients.

“The Hospice’s catchment area serves the whole of Hastings and Rother with a population of over 184,400, and your support is very much appreciated!”

www.stmichaelshospice.org