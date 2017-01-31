Talk by award winning gardener

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society will be opening their doors for a talk presented by the award winning director of Frogheath Landscapes, Burwash, Steve Moody.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society (CDHS) Chair, Mary Boorman says all are welcome, adding: “Steve will be taking us through ‘What it takes to make an award winning Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) garden’; having won several RHS Gold medals at both Chelsea and Hampton Court Flower shows over latter years himself.”

The event, which takes place at Crowhurst Village Hall on Friday, February 17, at 7.30pm, is free for members and £3 for non-members. Visit http://frogheath.co.uk or for more information or to join CDHS visit: www.crowhursthorticultural.org.uk