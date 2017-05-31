Taster sails are a great way to learn the ropes

Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s annual Push The Boat Out event attracted a good crowd of new recruits keen to have a taste of life on the ocean waves and even gale force winds couldn’t dampen their spirits.

The event, held at Rye Harbour Sailing Club (RHSC), The Point, Rye Harbour over the weekend of May 13-14 drew some 34 ‘taster’ sailors but RHSC Commodore Caroline Wylson says it was touch and go as to whether the free dinghy sailing would go ahead. “Although the sun was shining, the force 5 winds from the South West were set to make for challenging sailing conditions,” she said.

“However the experienced skippers gave those wanting to have a sail some fast dinghy sailing up and down the Rother, with only the larger yachts venturing out into the open waters of Rye Bay with nine taster sailors on board.”

One of the club’s youngest members Oliver Thrall was keen as ever to get out on the water. His father Ron said: “Oliver loves sailing at RHSC and when it’s time to go home he is already asking about the next sail.”

During the event some people took a ride in the Carey Marsh, the RHSC committee boat. Others were treated to a knot demonstration by experienced skipper Mark Whiteman and a splicing demonstration by Julian Anderson. Florence Powell set up a play area for under 10s to design their own boats and Esme Brady-Rogerson, aged 7, created a colourful flotilla of paper boats.

Derek and Jean Phillips manned the RNLI Sea Safety stand and Tony Edwards from the RNLI reminded visitors of the importance of being safe at sea and on the beach.

Hot drinks and cake were served from the galley, the bar was open and sizzling sausages and burgers were cooked by Andrew Wilson.

Caroline added: “RHSC are proud to have been able to Push The Boat Out again this year and many thanks go to the 38 members who volunteered to run the weekend event and to make it such a great success. RHSC offered a great location for visitors to sit outside, chat with friends and club members and enjoy the warm friendly atmosphere of the club along with the sunshine.”