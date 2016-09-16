Teenager’s award for life-saving efforts at Camber Sands

A teenager has been chosen as the Outstanding Young Person of the Month following her lifesaving efforts at a popular tourist beach.

Eighteen-year-old Georgia Mockridge was on beach patrol during one of the incidents where swimmers got into distress at Camber Sands last month.

Three men had got into difficulty and although two didn’t make it, she helped the third from the water and started resuscitation.

Georgia was nominated for the award by Royah Hamed.

Royah said: “We are so proud of Georgia.

“She assisted at Camber Sands when an unfortunate incident happened and she is also a hard working individual who tries her best to help everyone, especially the students at SilverLee Stage School where she helps me teach young children to dance.

“She’s an asset to the community.”

The Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award is sponsored by Sussex Coast College Hastings and the Hastings Observer series.

The award is presented to someone aged 18 and under who has excelled in some way.

This could be in sport, their academic studies, or if they have performed an important role on a voluntary basis in their own home or the wider community.

Justin Rollings, head of marketing and communications at Sussex Coast College Hastings, praised Georgia for her actions.

He said: “We applaud Georgia and anyone else involved in the rescue as it must have been very traumatic.

“We know from her nomination that she is very community minded and we were keen to recognise her efforts with this award.”

As part of her award, Georgia will receive a complimentary meal for two and a £100 donation will be made to the charity of her choice.

To nominate someone for the Outstanding Young Person of the Month Award, please send an email to jenny@cobbpr.com with details of who you are nominating and the reasons why.

* Five men died during an incident off the coast at Camber Sands on August 24.

The men had travelled from Greater London to enjoy at day at the seaside when the tragedy unfolded.

