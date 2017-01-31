Ten-man United earn entertaining draw

Hastings United's footballers picked up an away point from an entertaining 1-1 draw at Faversham Town tonight (Tuesday).

Matt Bodkin gave United a first half lead in their latest Ryman Football League Division One South fixture, but was later sent-off after Faversham had scored a second half equaliser.

The game got off to a lively start with United hitting the post at one end and away goalkeeper Lenny Pidgeley saving a penalty at the other within the opening quarter-of-an-hour.

United opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when Bodkin rounded-off a lovely move and they remained ahead at the end of a first half in which both teams played some very good football.

Faversham got on top after the break, though. Pidgeley pulled a fabulous save and Jerrome Sobers made a vital intervention before the goal Faversham had been threatening arrived via Josh Stanford's diving header in the 68th minute.

Faversham then missed a glorious chance to go in front before Bodkin was sent-off for a foul challenge in the 84th minute. United were hanging on thereafter, but substitute Jack Harris almost nicked it in added time only to be denied by a fine save.

United, for whom Sam Cruttwell returned from injury as a second half substitute, remain ninth in the table and are now nine points outside the play-off places with games in hand on all of the top seven.

United: Pidgeley, Emptage, Akoto, Evans, Sobers, Rowe, Bodkin, Johnson (Stevenson), Hughes-Mason (Harris), Collin, Stannard (Cruttwell). Subs not used: Watt, Nicholls. Attendance: 145.

