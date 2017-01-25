The Mermaid Inn, Rye Private tours raise over £2.5k for kid’s charity

Donations from Private Tours and festive raffles by The Mermaid Inn, Rye, has reached £2,516 for the National Deaf Children’s Society - The Mermaid’s favorite charity.

Whilst work to restore and refresh The Mermaid was carried out, over 230 people took the opportunity to look into the secret passageway, discover the Priest Hole, and hear all the stories and 600 year history from The Mermaid Inn’s owner Judith Blincow (pictured with the Inn’s restored sign).

Judith said: “Thank you to all who have supported us. The last date for donations to the charity is January 31.”

To donate call 01797 223065 or in person at reception where there is a collecting box.