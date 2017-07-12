The Rye and District Country show is a great day out for all the family

The Rye and District Country Show, which raises funds for St Michael’s Hospice, will be held at Elm Tree Farm, Icklesham, on Saturday August 19, 10-4pm.

The annual event includes traditional horse and dog shows, a Classic Car show, country crafts, food and drink, Country Living marquee, a silent auction, children’s games, live entertainment and The Hospice Retail on the Road team will also be there.

Perdita Chamberlain, Head of Income Generation St Michael’s Hospice says the charity really appreciate all the hard work by Show Chairman Jenny Yeo and her dedicated committee for all the months of organising they put into the Show, adding: “Also thanks go to Kit McLean and Phil Merricks for hosting this fantastic family day out at Elm Tree Farm!

“New for 2018 is a Grand Raffle, benefitting three Sussex charities, St Michael’s Hospice, The MacMillan Horizon Centre and the Sussex Cancer Fund. We are delighted to announce the raffle first prize is a brand new Citroen and we thank Wilmoths Citroen Dealers for their wonderful support.

“With a chance to win a brand new Citroen C1 and have a fun filled day for all the family, the organisers hope everyone will come along!”

Raffle tickets are available to purchase at St Michael’s retail shops, St Michael’s Hospice reception and various venues across the catchment area.

Full details can be found on the Hospice website: www.stmichaelshospice.com/ryeshow and on the St Michael’s Hospice (Hastings and Rother) Facebook page.