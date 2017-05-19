The search begins for our Curry House of the Year

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant?
Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
The details of eligible curry houses will be printed in our paper - and also published online - until Saturday, May 27, 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in this week’s paper back to us on, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Vote for one of these:
01 - Angra, Cooden Sea Road, Bexhill
02 - Balti Hut, Queens Road, Hastings
03 - Basmati Indian Cuisine, Devonshire Road, Bexhill
04 - Bay Spice, Eversfield Place, St Leonards
05 - Bengal Brasserie, London Road, Bexhill
06 - Bonani Tandoori, High Street, Battle
07 - Castle Tandoori, George Street, Hastings
08 - Cinnamon Spice, Kings Road, St Leonards
09 - Claypot Indian Cuisine, London Road, Hurst Green
10 - Coriander, London Road, St Leonards
11 - The Culinaire, Sackville Road, Bexhill
12 - Eastern Flavour, Ninfield Road, Bexhill
13 - Flavours Of India, Castle Hill Road, Hastings
14 - Gandhi Tandoori, Cinque Ports Street, Rye
15 - Gurkha Chef, rand Parade, St Leonards
16 - Indian Lounge, Bexhill Road, St Leonards
17 - Jali, Carlisle Buildings, Hastings
18 - Khan’z, Lydd Road, Camber
19 - Kuryz Indian Cuisine, Parkstone Parade, Hastings
20 - Mahdi Spice Indian Cuisine, Cinque Ports Street, Rye
21 - Mai Curry, Kings Road, St Leonards
22 - Mon’s Massala, Waldegrave Street, Hastings
23 - Mowgli, Marina, Bexhill
24 - Muktha Tandoori, Queens Road, Hastings
25 - New Spice, High Street, Robertsbridge
26 - Ocean Spice, White Rock, Hastings
27 - Sadhya, Ninfield Road, Bexhill
28 - Saffron, Sackville Road, Bexhill
29 - Sahaba’s Indo, Eversfield Place, St Leonards
30 - Sahebs Indian Restaurant, The Station House, Station Road, Northiam
31 - Shiplu Tandoori, London Road, Bexhill
32 - Shiplu Tandoori Restaurant, Norman Road, St Leonards
33 - The Chilli Tree Asian Cuisine, King Offa Way, Bexhill
34 - The Curry Hut, Bohemia Road, St Leonards
35 - The Taj Mahal, Sackville Road, Bexhill
36 - The Tandoori Ghor, Grand Parade, St Leonards
37 - Vujon, Battle Road, St Leonards
Almost Done!
Registering with Rye and Battle Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.