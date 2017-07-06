Thousands set to enjoy Beer Fest

Thousands of people will be heading to the Oval this weekend for the annual Beer and Music Festival.

The event is bigger and better than ever this year, with more space at its new venue after years at Alexandra Park.

It takes place on Friday July 7 and Saturday 8.

There is a feast of live music on the Friday and Saturday nights with children’s entertainment at a family session on Saturday afternoon.

Hastings Beer and Music Festival is organised by Hastings Round Table and staffed entirely by volunteers.

Over the years it has raised more than £1 million for local charities and good causes.

There is a strong line-up of live music on both Friday and Saturday nights with a 70’s Disco slot on Friday.

On Saturday night the massive Big Top will come alive with more than 6,000 people.

There is always a fantastic line of local food vendors at the festival and ample toilet facilities.

The Family Day on Saturday runs from 12 noon - 4pm and has lots to keep the whole family entertained. Attractions over the years have included bouncy castles, stage shows by local schools, stalls by local Scout groups, St John ambulance, and even the chance for youngsters to have a (safe) go at boxing.

For full details of the Festival visit www.hbmf.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.