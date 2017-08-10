Timeless rural show returns

People will be able to experience a taste of the countryside in times gone by this weekend when the popular Rural Past Times event takes place on the Pestalozzi Village estate at Sedlescombe.

Visitors will be able to watch heavy horses and vintage tractors in action in beautiful surroundings, as well as browsing stalls and enjoying demonstrations of country crafts.

The show enjoyed great success last year, enabling the organisers to donate £1,000 each to seven local charities. This brings the total amount donated since the first show in 2011 to £27,750.00.

This year has seen a record number of entries including vintage commercials and tractors, horticultural equipment ,stationary engines and collections, heavy horses, ferrets and birds of prey. There will be lots of trade and craft stands and a large craft marquee. The organisers have also provided eight free pitches for local charities.

New this year is a fun Dog Show on each day and a visit from Roses Are Red Morris Dancers. The Forest Folk will provide educational fun for children.

Visitors can enjoy a licensed bar, hog roast and live music and are invited to bring a picnic.

Rural Past Times takes place on the 12th and 13th August and is open from 10am - 5pm, each day. Admission is 5-14yrs £1, Over 14yrs £6.

A spokesperson from Pestalozzi said: “Although we do not organise this event. We are delighted to welcome Rural Past Times back to our beautiful estate for the seventh consecutive year.

If you want to lend a helping hand you can help Pestalozzi by volunteering for the morning, afternoon, day or weekend whilst Rural Past Times is on. Call 01424 870444 or email us at office@pestalozzi.org.uk if you are interested.