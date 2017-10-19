Top music line-up at Rye’s Wild Boar Week

This year’s Wild Boar Week has a fantastic line-up of more than a dozen live music events.

As well as a fully-stocked menu of boar and game treats in 31 restaurants, the annual event will be dishing out plenty of musical entertainment at venues across Rye and its surroundings.

The Angelo Tristan Band marks the start of Wild Boar Week at the Ypres Castle Inn tomorrow evening (Friday, October 20).

Over the weekend there is jazz at the Grapevine and more live music at the Ypres Castle Inn on Sunday (October 22) with Sound Beach at 4pm.

On Saturday (October 21) The Gallivant in Camber has a delicious Forager’s Autumn Feast from 7pm. Booking is essential.

Organiser Oliver Campion said: “Olde Worlde Wines will be a hot spot for food and entertainment with Kyle Tatner serving up wild boar gumbo with smoked sausage and smoked prawn and aromatic sticky wild boar belly ribs from noon tomorrow followed by an Afternoon of Poetry, Music and Miscellany from 4pm on the Sunday.

“On Tuesday (October 24) the Rye Ukulele Experiment is performing at The Queen’s Head Inn and Wednesday has Phil Law and Friends at The Standard Inn.

“With a jazz supper at The Mermaid Inn, Sam Calver at the Globe Inn Marsh and an Open Mic Night at The Queen’s Head Inn, Thursday also has a superb line-up.

“The Four Chords are playing at The Queen’s Head Inn on Friday, October 27 and on Saturday, October 28 after Kyle Tatner has served more wild boar at Olde Worlde Wines, the Rockitmen have their Halloween Party at Rye Community Centre.”

For the full list of game dishes and live music occurring during Wild Boar Week, visit wildboar.org.uk.

Wild Boar Week aims to celebrate game in the area, not just boar, with restaurants offering a variety of game dishes.