Top university offers for Claremont students

Claremont Senior School is celebrating after numerous students received top university offers, including two from University of Cambridge this week.

Year 13 pupils Alex Cornelius and Ben Laurense have both been offered places to study at Trinity College, Cambridge – becoming the first Claremont students to reach the prestigious Oxbridge universities.

Alex, who joined Claremont as a four year old, will read Law if he achieves his expected A-Levels, and Ben, who joined in Year 7, hopes to study mathematics.

Elsewhere, offers have been pouring in for students at the Bodiam school from some of the top universities in the country such as Sussex, Leeds, St Andrews, Durham and more.

The latest academic successes comes as no surprise to headmaster Giles Perrin who said he was proud of everyone who had received higher education offers.

“We have established an outstanding academic programme and the teaching and learning at the school is quite superb,” he said.

“The fact that top universities are making offers for our students is entirely inkeeping with the pedigree of student that we have at the school and we are absolutely delighted that Alex and Ben have been offered places at Cambridge.

“We are extremely proud of these two boys, as we are of all the students in Year 13.

“While we remain a proudly non-selective school, we continue to attract the very top students and deliver the top results.”

